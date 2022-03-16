Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise [Image 11 of 14]

    U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kerron Nakhid, left, a transmissions systems operator, and Lance Cpl. James Skinner, right, a network administrator, with 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, receive a simulated 9-line during a motor transport exercise in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 16, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to train mission essential tasks, validate standard operating procedures and experiment with tactics in demand for the future operating environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

