U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Antonio Melendez, a motor transport operator with Alpha Company, 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, calls in a 9-line during a casualty evacuation drill in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 15, 2022. Causality evacuation (CASEVAC), is utilized for the transportation of people in need of emergency medical attention to the closest medical treatment for follow-on care. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 04:03 Photo ID: 7098378 VIRIN: 220315-M-LN574-0431 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 14.09 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.