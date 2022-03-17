220317-N-PG226-1149 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, center, French Navy Rear Adm. Christophe Cluzel, commander, French Maritime Force, left, and French Navy Capt. Sebastien Martinot, commanding officer, aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), render honors in the hangar bay of the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

