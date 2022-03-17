220317-N-PG226-1225 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 14, 2022) The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, talks with Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Mohammed Toure in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 15:33 Photo ID: 7097603 VIRIN: 220317-N-PG226-1225 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.25 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 5 of 5], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.