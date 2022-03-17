220317-N-ZE328-1224 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, renders honors to side boys on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.