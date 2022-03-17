220317-N-ZE328-2155 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, renders honors to sideboys on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

