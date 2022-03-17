220317-N-IG124-1007 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, makes a 1MC announcement on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 15:33
|Photo ID:
|7097600
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-IG124-1007
|Resolution:
|3889x2740
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Tyler Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
