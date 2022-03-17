220317-N-IG124-1007 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 17, 2022) The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, makes a 1MC announcement on the bridge of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Cardoza)

