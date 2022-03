Fueling fighters during AE22

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan D’Auteuil, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, assigned to 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, controls the aircraft during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 over Northern Alaska, March 15, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

