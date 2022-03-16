Fueling fighters during AE22

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to 180th Fighter Wing, arrives to receive fuel from a 93rd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 mission, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. The F-16 is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and delivers airpower for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
by SSgt Trevor McBride