A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to 180th Fighter Wing, arrives to receive fuel from a 93rd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 mission, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. The F-16 is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and delivers airpower for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7097298
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-ER377-0070
|Resolution:
|5351x3487
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling fighters during AE22 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT