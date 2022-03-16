Fueling fighters during AE22

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brielle Springer, a KC-135 Stratotanker in-flight refueling specialist, assigned to 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, supports refueling operations during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 over Northern Alaska, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US