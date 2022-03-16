Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling fighters during AE22

    Fueling fighters during AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brielle Springer, a KC-135 Stratotanker in-flight refueling specialist, assigned to 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, supports refueling operations during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 over Northern Alaska, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:26
    Photo ID: 7097303
    VIRIN: 220316-F-ER377-0357
    Resolution: 5145x3398
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling fighters during AE22, by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    refueling
    KC-135
    Exercise
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22

