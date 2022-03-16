Fueling fighters during AE22

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan D’Auteuil, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, assigned to 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, reacts to communication between the aircrew during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 over Northern Alaska, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

