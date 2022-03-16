Two U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, assigned to the 93rd Air Refueling Squadron, preform pre-flight checks on the aircraft before a U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 mission at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 12:26 Photo ID: 7097297 VIRIN: 220316-F-ER377-0047 Resolution: 5157x3423 Size: 6.87 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling fighters during AE22 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.