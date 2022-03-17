PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2022) Sailors move a scissor lift in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jett Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:45 Photo ID: 7096903 VIRIN: 220317-N-YS747-1028 Resolution: 5394x3596 Size: 826.16 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.