Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 1 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, conduct an inspection on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jett Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:45
    Photo ID: 7096899
    VIRIN: 220317-N-YS747-1002
    Resolution: 5338x3559
    Size: 870.33 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare for a RAS
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT