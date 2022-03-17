PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Lauren Singer, from Williamsburg, Va., assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, cleans an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jett Morgan)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.