Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Austin Horn, right, from Tiffin, Ohio, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bryan Gutierrez, from South Port, Conn., assigned to the “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, clean the pylons on an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jett Morgan)

