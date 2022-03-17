PHILIPPINE SEA (March 17, 2022) Sailors prepare cargo for a offload in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 09:45
|Photo ID:
|7096902
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-YS747-1023
|Resolution:
|4914x3276
|Size:
|994.9 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare for a RAS [Image 7 of 7], by SA Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
