WSEP 22.06

A U.S. Airman with the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron loads ammunition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 14, 2022. The F-16 is equipped with one M61 Vulcan cannon which was utilized during the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US