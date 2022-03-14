WSEP 22.06

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is refueled post-flight at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 14, 2022. Both the aircraft and the fuel truck are grounded during refueling to prevent sparks from igniting the fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

