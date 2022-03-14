Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP 22.06 [Image 4 of 7]

    WSEP 22.06

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is refueled post-flight at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 14, 2022. Both the aircraft and the fuel truck are grounded during refueling to prevent sparks from igniting the fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:33
    Photo ID: 7096890
    VIRIN: 220314-F-DB615-1069
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP 22.06 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    F-16
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Power
    WSEP
    325th fighter wing

