U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryder Oshiro, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a post-flight inspection of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 14, 2022. The 311th FS arrived at Tyndall to participate in the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06. WSEPs are two-week exercises designed to evaluate a squadron’s ability to conduct live-fire missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 09:33 Photo ID: 7096889 VIRIN: 220314-F-DB615-1051 Resolution: 5894x3922 Size: 733.62 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSEP 22.06 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.