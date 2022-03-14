WSEP 22.06

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, sits on the flight line at Tyndall AFB, Florida, March 14, 2022. The 311th FS arrived at Tyndall to participate in the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06. WSEPs are two-week exercises designed to test the capabilities of weapons systems during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

