WSEP 22.06

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ziporah Krolikowski, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron officer in charge of the back shop, loads ammunition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2022. The 311th FS arrived at Tyndall to participate in the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06. WSEP is conducted over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico where pilots can participate in live-fire air-to-air combat training without endangering the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

