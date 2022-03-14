BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) –The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) arrives in Brisbane, Australia for a scheduled port visit, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7096462
|VIRIN:
|220314-N-WB617-1059
|Resolution:
|4339x2776
|Size:
|984.2 KB
|Location:
|BRISBANE, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT