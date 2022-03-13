Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 4 of 5]

    Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.13.2022

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) – Members of the Royal Australian Navy brief Capt. Al Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as the ship transits to Brisbane, Australia, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Brisbane

