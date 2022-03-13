Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) – Members of the Royal Australian Navy brief Capt. Al Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as the ship transits to Brisbane, Australia, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

