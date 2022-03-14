BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) stand a force-protection watch on the bow as the ship transits to Brisbane, Australia, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:40 Photo ID: 7096458 VIRIN: 220314-N-HV737-1046 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 968.62 KB Location: BRISBANE, AU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.