    Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 1 of 5]

    Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) stand a force-protection watch on the bow as the ship transits to Brisbane, Australia, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:40
    Photo ID: 7096458
    VIRIN: 220314-N-HV737-1046
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 968.62 KB
    Location: BRISBANE, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Brisbane

