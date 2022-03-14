Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia [Image 2 of 5]

    Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) –Navy Diver 3rd Class Antonio Santiagofigueroa from San Juan, Puerto Rico, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS-40), raises the Union Jack as the ship moors in Brisbane, Australia, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte Oliver/Released)

    Australia
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender
    Brisbane

