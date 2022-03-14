Frank Cable Arrives in Brisbane, Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (March. 14, 2022) –Navy Diver 3rd Class Antonio Santiagofigueroa from San Juan, Puerto Rico, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS-40), raises the Union Jack as the ship moors in Brisbane, Australia, March 14. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte Oliver/Released)

