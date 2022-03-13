NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

NEW YORK (MARCH 13, 2022) - U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Schommer, left, shakes hands with Navy Reserve Center New York Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Samuel Hoard, Jr. of Suffolk, Va.

Schommer and Hoard discussed Mass Activation Exercise 2022-1 (MAX 22-1), a large scale mobilization exercise, as well as an upcoming building renovation project.

On Saturday and Sunday, about 200 NRC NYC Sailors practiced large group mobilization as part of MAX 22-1, the first section of the exercise. In February U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises.

Rear Admiral John Schommer visited the exercise and said, "We -- as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith.

