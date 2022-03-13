Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise. [Image 4 of 5]

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

    BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Roan Smith 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (MARCH 13, 2022) - U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Schommer, left, shakes hands with Navy Reserve Center New York Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Samuel Hoard, Jr. of Suffolk, Va.
    Schommer and Hoard discussed Mass Activation Exercise 2022-1 (MAX 22-1), a large scale mobilization exercise, as well as an upcoming building renovation project.
    On Saturday and Sunday, about 200 NRC NYC Sailors practiced large group mobilization as part of MAX 22-1, the first section of the exercise. In February U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises.
    Rear Admiral John Schommer visited the exercise and said, "We -- as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:26
    Photo ID: 7095477
    VIRIN: 220313-N-DW155-0172
    Resolution: 3926x3241
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: BRONX, NY, US 
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by SN Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    New York
    Navy
    #r2r
    #NavyReserve
    Max 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT