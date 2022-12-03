Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise. [Image 1 of 5]

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (MARCH 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rasheed Mack of Morris Plains, NJ, left, helps a Sailor with the details of medical readiness as part of Mass Activation Exercise 2022-1 (MAX 22-1) at Navy Reserve Center New York.
    About 200 Sailors practiced large group mobilization as part of a national mobilization exercise.
    In February, U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises.
    Rear Admiral John Schommer visited the exercise and said, "We -- as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Roger Duncan.

