NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

NEW YORK (MARCH 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospitalman Serreste Barton-Hossanah of Woodbridge, NJ sorts medical records as part of Mass Activation Exercise 2022-1 (MAX 22-1) at Navy Reserve Center New York. About 200 Sailors practiced large group mobilization as part of the first section of a national mobilization exercise.
In February U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises.
Rear Admiral John Schommer visited the exercise and said, "We -- as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Roger Duncan.
