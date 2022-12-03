NEW YORK (MARCH 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswains Mate 1st Class Tito Figueroa of Bronx NY, left center, reads names on a list of Sailors as part of Mass Activation Exercise 2022-1 (MAX 22-1), at Navy Reserve Center New York. About 200 Sailors practiced large group mobilization at NRC NYC over the drill weekend. Figueroa said,"We're getting the experience now. If we're mobilized for real, it will be a lot smoother."

In February U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises.

Rear Admiral John Schommer visited the exercise and said, "We -- as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Roger Duncan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:26 Photo ID: 7095474 VIRIN: 220213-N-YZ252-002 Resolution: 3398x2565 Size: 5.9 MB Location: BRONX, NY, US Hometown: BRONX, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.