NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

NEW YORK (MARCH 13, 2022) - Rear Admiral John A. Schommer, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, speaks with Reserve Sailors at Navy Reserve Center, New York.

U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises. Schommer stated, "We, as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals, need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu.

