Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise. [Image 5 of 5]

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

    BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (MARCH 13, 2022) - Rear Admiral John A. Schommer, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, speaks with Reserve Sailors at Navy Reserve Center, New York.
    U.S. Navy Reserve leadership directed several large reserve centers on the East coast to develop, test and evaluate a new method of mobilizing Sailors in large numbers this year. NRC New York is the first of these exercises. Schommer stated, "We, as a nation, Department of Defense, Navy, Reserve Component, and individuals, need to have a sense of urgency. We need to exercise our ability to mobilize you from here at the reserve center." U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adelola Tinubu.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:26
    Photo ID: 7095478
    VIRIN: 220313-N-IG466-139
    Resolution: 4467x3191
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: BRONX, NY, US 
    Hometown: BRONX, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Adelola Tinubu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.
    NY Navy Reserves practice mobilization as part of national exercise.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    New York
    Navy
    #r2r
    #NavyReserve
    Schommer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT