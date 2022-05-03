MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant

Sgt. 1st Class Quintin Queen, a senior drill sergeant, assigned to the Maryland National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, addresses Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers assigned to the same battalion for the first time in his new role following a De-Hatting and Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. During Queen's speech, he encouraged the RSP soldiers to never give up on their dreams, no matter how difficult they may be. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

