MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant

Sgt. 1st Class Dave Clark, a recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer with the Maryland National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, has Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers from the same battalion raise their right hands during his De-Hatting Ceremony farewell speech at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. During Clark's speech, he urged the RSP soldiers to remember the Oath of Enlistment they recited when they joined the military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

