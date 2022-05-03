Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant [Image 15 of 15]

    MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    At the direction of Senior Drill Sgt. Quintin Queen, senior drill sergeant of the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers assigned to the same battalion run to their formation area during drill weekend at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The RSP drill weekends serve as an introduction to the military lifestyle that helps soldiers mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare for the rigors of Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler) (This photo was cropped to bring attention to the subjects)

    MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant

    Maryland National Guard
    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Drill Sergeant
    Chazz Kibler
    De-Hatting

