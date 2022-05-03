At the direction of Senior Drill Sgt. Quintin Queen, senior drill sergeant of the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers assigned to the same battalion run to their formation area during drill weekend at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The RSP drill weekends serve as an introduction to the military lifestyle that helps soldiers mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare for the rigors of Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler) (This photo was cropped to bring attention to the subjects)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:20 Photo ID: 7095457 VIRIN: 220305-Z-OV020-2061 Resolution: 6298x4480 Size: 7.89 MB Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.