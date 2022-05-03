Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant [Image 10 of 15]

    MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Dave Clark, a recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer with the Maryland National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, gives his farewell speech to Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers from the same battalion following his De-Hatting Ceremony at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The De-Hatting Ceremony is a symbolic tradition where drill sergeants retire their campaign hats after completing their tour. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 15:20
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 
    This work, MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Chazz Kibler

    Maryland National Guard
    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Drill Sergeant
    Chazz Kibler
    De-Hatting

