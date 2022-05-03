Sgt. 1st Class Ciarra Booker, acting first sergeant of the Maryland National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion's A. Co., presents a gift on behalf of the battalion to Sgt. 1st Class Dave Clark, recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer of the same battalion, following his De-Hatting Ceremony at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The De-Hatting Ceremony is a symbolic tradition where drill sergeants retire their campaign hats after completing their tour. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7095453
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-OV020-2033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.01 MB
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
