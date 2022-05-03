MDNG RRB De-Hats a Senior Drill Sergeant

Sgt. 1st Class Ciarra Booker, acting first sergeant of the Maryland National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion's A. Co., presents a gift on behalf of the battalion to Sgt. 1st Class Dave Clark, recruiter and retention noncommissioned officer of the same battalion, following his De-Hatting Ceremony at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The De-Hatting Ceremony is a symbolic tradition where drill sergeants retire their campaign hats after completing their tour. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

