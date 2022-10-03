Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 4 of 8]

    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye as shown flying a 9/11 commemorative National ensign in the San Francsico Bay, March 10, 2022. The flag is being transferred to multiple assets around the country in commemoration of events that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:49
    Photo ID: 7095161
    VIRIN: 220310-G-FD022-1004
    Resolution: 5788x3851
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    USCG
    Golden Gate Bridge
    Bay Area
    California
    CGC Sockeye

