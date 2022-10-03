Multiple U.S. Coast Guard crews from around the bay Area came together with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye to display a 9/11 commemorative flag in a photo shoot near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, March 10, 2022. The National ensign shown on the Cutter Sockeye is the 9/11 commemorative flag. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7095159
|VIRIN:
|220310-G-FD022-1002
|Resolution:
|5443x3629
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
