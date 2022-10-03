U.S. Coast Guard Station San Francisco crewmembers, aboard a 45-foot response boat medium (RB-M) cruises out to the Golden Gate Bridge to participate in a photo shoot near San Francsico, March 10, 2022. The Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, assets from Air Station San Francisco and Station Golden Gate all participated in a photo shoot outside the Golden Gate Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7095165
|VIRIN:
|220310-G-FD022-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.64 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
