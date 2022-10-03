U.S. Coast Guard Station San Francisco crewmembers, aboard a 45-foot response boat medium (RB-M) cruises into the San Francisco Bay after completing a photo shoot near San Francisco, March 10, 2022. The Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, assets from Air Station San Francisco and Station Golden Gate all participated in a photo shoot outside the Golden Gate Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:49 Photo ID: 7095162 VIRIN: 220310-G-FD022-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.84 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.