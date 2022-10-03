Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 5 of 8]

    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard Station San Francisco crewmembers, aboard a 45-foot response boat medium (RB-M) cruises into the San Francisco Bay after completing a photo shoot near San Francisco, March 10, 2022. The Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye, assets from Air Station San Francisco and Station Golden Gate all participated in a photo shoot outside the Golden Gate Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 13:49
    Photo ID: 7095162
    VIRIN: 220310-G-FD022-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag
    Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    USCG
    Golden Gate Bridge
    Bay Area
    California
    CGC Sockeye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT