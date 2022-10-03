Coast Guard Bay Area assets pose for group photo with a 9/11 commemorative flag

Multiple U.S. Coast Guard crews from around the bay Area came together with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye to display a 9/11 commemorative flag in a photo shoot near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, March 10, 2022. The National ensign shown on the Cutter Sockeye is the 9/11 commemorative flag. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 Location: CA, US