    5K gets runners in Irish spirit [Image 6 of 8]

    5K gets runners in Irish spirit

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, left, and Col. Kent Solheim, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, cross the finish line of the St. Pats 5K run and walk March 12, 2022. Leading the way for them was Tavernier’s dog Zoey.

