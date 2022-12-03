5K gets runners in Irish spirit

Photo By Alexandra Shea | More than 60 Soldiers, civilians, veterans and their Family members dressed in green...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | More than 60 Soldiers, civilians, veterans and their Family members dressed in green and braved the threat of rain and cold to attend the St. Pats 5K run and walk March 12, 2022. The fun run took attendees through Semmes Lake and the pecan trees near Darby Field. see less | View Image Page

Recently, more than 70 Soldiers and their Families came out to Semmes Lake to show their Irish roots and pride despite the cool, rainy weather during the St. Patrick’s Day 5K. For some runners, attending the fun run was a way to spend time with Families and a break from the South Carolina famously hot weather.



“I’m an Airborne instructor at Fort Benning, Georgia,” said Staff Sgt. Seongbum Kil. “My wife is stationed here and I wanted to participate in the run.”



The Kil’s travel to visit each other often and frequently participate in fun runs to spend quality time with each other while maintaining their fitness.



“At 5 a.m. we were wondering if this was going to happen,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick R, Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general. “We got a break in the weather and I want to say thank you to our Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation team for hosting this. Go out there and have a good run, have fun and think green everyone.”



As Michaelis’s opening remarks came to a close, the runners, walkers, strollers and four-legged Family members took off around the lake and through the pecan fields along Jackson Boulevard.



As the gray clouds overhead darkened, runners began returning to the start point. Cindi Keene, DFMWR sports coordinator, and her staff cheered on the runners and took their race numbers as they crossed the finish line.



“It rained this morning and then it quit,” Keene said. “We were good to go to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the St. Pat’s 5K.”



“I wanted to enjoy the run with some of my peers and coworkers,” said Lt. Kerri Vetter, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment. “This helps remind us of the different events and holidays. It was a perfect day to run, I didn’t get too hot.”



When everyone finished the race, many posed for group photos with Michaelis, Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier and Col. Kent G. Solheim, 165th Infantry Brigade commander.



The wind started picking up, blasting the attendees with cold air. It marked the time for many to seek the warmth of their cars and the rest of their weekend.



“It was a good run today, he took off at a six minute pace and I had to keep up with him at first,” said Staff Sgt. Ashley Zimora, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, who ran the 5K with her husky Togo. “It put me in the mood for some green beer later.”