Soldiers, civilians, veterans and their Family members gathered March 12, 2022, at Fort Jackson’s Semmes Lake to participate in the St. Pats 5k run and walk. More than 60 attended the event despite the threat of rain and cold.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7095062
|VIRIN:
|220312-A-SO154-626
|Resolution:
|3834x2630
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5K gets runners in Irish spirit [Image 8 of 8], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
5K gets runners in Irish spirit
