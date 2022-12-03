Soldiers, civilians, veterans and their Family members gathered March 12, 2022, at Fort Jackson’s Semmes Lake to participate in the St. Pats 5k run and walk. More than 60 attended the event despite the threat of rain and cold.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 12:22 Photo ID: 7095062 VIRIN: 220312-A-SO154-626 Resolution: 3834x2630 Size: 1.77 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5K gets runners in Irish spirit [Image 8 of 8], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.