5K gets runners in Irish spirit

Staff Sgt. Seongbum Kil, an Airborne instructor stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, was the first runner to finish the St. Pats 5K run and walk at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Kil traveled from Georgia to not only participate in the March 12, 2022, run but to also spend times with his wife who is also an active-duty Soldier station at Fort Jackson.

