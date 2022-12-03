5K gets runners in Irish spirit

More than 60 Soldiers, civilians, veterans and their Family members dressed in green and braved the threat of rain and cold to attend the St. Pats 5K run and walk March 12, 2022. The fun run took attendees through Semmes Lake and the pecan trees near Darby Field.

