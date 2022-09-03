Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9]

    Medics to the call

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ezekiel Gandy, 8th Medical Group medical administration technician, left, and Tech. Sgt. James Raper, 8th MDG independent duty medical technician-paramedic, discuss patient care during a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. The information was then communicated to the medics at the 8th MDG facility so they would be ready to care for the simulated patients once they arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 22:21
    Photo ID: 7094053
    VIRIN: 220309-F-PS661-1144
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    8FW
    MedHawks
    8MDG

