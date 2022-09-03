Staff Sgt. Ezekiel Gandy, 8th Medical Group medical administration technician, left, and Tech. Sgt. James Raper, 8th MDG independent duty medical technician-paramedic, discuss patient care during a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. The information was then communicated to the medics at the 8th MDG facility so they would be ready to care for the simulated patients once they arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 22:21 Photo ID: 7094053 VIRIN: 220309-F-PS661-1144 Resolution: 7935x5345 Size: 7.03 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.