Staff Sgt. Alexander McFarland, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medical technician, responds to a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. During the medical casualty care scenario, McFarland documented the simulated injuries onto a triage card to ensure responders would know how to further treat the simulated victim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 22:21
|Photo ID:
|7094044
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-PS661-1031
|Resolution:
|7439x5304
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT