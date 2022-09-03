Medics to the call

Staff Sgt. Ezekiel Gandy, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical administration technician, inputs information onto a chart during a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. Gandy documented each simulated patient’s information, which was then used to determine future care expectations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)(This image has been edited for OPSEC)

