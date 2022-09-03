Staff Sgt. Liam Noone, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, responds to a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. The scenario tested the response times and emergency casualty care capabilities of 8th Medical Group Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7094043 VIRIN: 220309-F-PS661-1015 Resolution: 5834x4342 Size: 2.11 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.