    Medics to the call [Image 2 of 9]

    Medics to the call

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Liam Noone, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, responds to a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. The scenario tested the response times and emergency casualty care capabilities of 8th Medical Group Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

